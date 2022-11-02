Jajabor Brand Consultancy brings Vineet Recriwal on board as COO

Jajabor Brand Consultancy (JBC) has announced a series of expansion initiatives including onboarding Vineet Recriwal as chief operating officer. Additionally, fuelled by demand across markets, the company on Wednesday announced foraying into two new markets- Singapore and the United States by the end of 2023. The focus here would be to work on 360-degree communication mandates for companies looking for strategic counsel globally and foray into the Indian market, the company said in an official statement. “With this expansion, the company aims to transcend its proprietary growth-hacking and business metric moving framework to global brands and startups,” it added.

“While we have come miles, the potential of scaling this is incredible and we welcome Recriwal onboard as we continue on our journey to change the way brands use communication. Recriwal has been an incredibly respected colleague and an even more respected advisor to the business, and we look forward to have him join Jajabor,” Upasna Dash, founder and CEO, JBC, said.

Recriwal who relocated from Singapore, after his four-year stint with the Omnicom PR Group (OPRG), brings over 11 years of experience in conceptualising and implementing corporate, brand, consumer PR, partnerships, digital advocacy narratives, and strategies for a vibrant portfolio of companies. At JBC, he will be leading operations, scale, retention with a special focus on leading digital-first initiatives, transforming performance and talent management, and business retention, to expand JBC’s operations.

“I am looking forward to further solidifying JBC’s growth trajectory, spreading our wings across Singapore and the US, while tapping into new business streams that complement the existing business verticals, with employee and client-centricity at the core,” Recriwal stated.

