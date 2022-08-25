JAIN Online launches new brand campaign – #JAINOnlineCan

JAIN Online, the e-learning arm of JAIN (Deemed-to-be- University) has launched its new brand campaign- #JAINOnlineCan. The campaign, custom-built to educate, empower and encourage informed decision-making among the aspirants, when it comes to choosing their courses and partner.

“Being a celebrated player in the Indian education space, we at JAIN have touched lives of more than 25000 students and professionals across the spectrum. It has been quite a journey – marked by continuous learning, sustained improvement and persistent focus on ‘what’s next’. All this learning and experience leads to a unique perspective – in terms of decluttering the landscape, focusing on the essentials and presenting a unique perspective to those who seek it – in a more palatable way. With #JAINOnlineCan we aim to empower the aspiring students and professionals with engaging, fun and actionable advice,” Raj Singh, vice chancellor, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), said.

JAIN Online will expand this campaign 360 degrees across news, educational, financial, social media platforms, digital creators, print and outdoor media. With this new campaign, JAIN Online digs deep into its own learnings and experiences, owing to its integrated, holistic and longstanding presence in the education space, to address the concerns and questions among the aspirants. At the same time, the campaign also highlights JAIN Online’s value proposition.

JAIN Online offers UGC-entitled and AICTE-approved degree programs in the online mode. The offerings include undergraduate and postgraduate programs in MBA, M.Com, MCA, MA, BBA and BCom with more than 70 in-demand electives. The programs are accredited by global professional bodies such as ACCA, CIMA, IOA, AI Society, CIM, and IFM from the US and UK. Through its unique online degree programs, JAIN Online is committed to taking online education to the next level and helping students pursue their dream education. Students are benefiting immensely from the quality teaching by the seasoned faculty and digital infrastructure.

JAIN Online’s ENGAGE – The learner’s community space, the first of its kind students’ development programme helps in holistic growth of the students through various interactive sessions, Inspire with successful personalities across various walks of life with proper guidance and mentorship. With JAIN Online’s continued passion towards education and innovation in the field of technology, it aims to reach one million learners in the next five years.

Also read: Proposed levy of 28% tax can lead to decline in active users, reveals ASSOCHAM and EY report

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook