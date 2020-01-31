Jagran Group’s Apurva Purohit on life beyond work

Apurva Purohit, president, Jagran Group, and author of ‘Lady You’re the Boss’

On my bookshelf

I recently discovered crime novelist Cara Hunter and am thoroughly enjoying her series. I am also simultaneously reading The Taste of Words: An introduction to Urdu Poetry by Raza Mir.

A TV series I love

The Crown and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel are among my two favourite TV shows. The two women, Queen Elizabeth and Midge Maisel, respectively, are doing the best they can with the cards life has dealt them. One a queen, the other a stand-up comic, but equally inspiring.

A famous quote I swear by

“How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives” – Annie Dillard.

My wanderlust

Any part of Europe. I love Europe’s landscape — a quaint village in Provence, a mountaintop house in Norway, or a place by the lake in Finland

Indulgence is…

Moong dal halwa is an indulgence; otherwise I enjoy khichdi. An omelette sandwich is my comfort food.

