Jagnoor Singh joins Lido Learning as chief business officer, global

He will work closely with Sahil Sheth, CEO and founder, Lido Learning

EdTech startup Lido Learning has roped in Jagnoor Singh as chief business officer for its global operations. The announcement is in sync with its recently announced growth and expansion plans into the US and Canada markets, the company said.

In his new role, Singh will be responsible for scaling up Lido Learning’s international operations and services. He will work closely with Sahil Sheth, CEO and founder, Lido Learning and a dedicated team for international expansion towards sharpening the company’s global strategy and operations. Prior to joining Lido, he was vice president, region head, North and East at OYO, heading the company’s Nepal operations.

“Jagnoor’s experience across industries is a strength that we can leverage as we expand into new markets, while also improving our local offerings. His experience in the hospitality industry will enable us to become even more customer-centric and experience-focussed. Given Jagnoor’s rapid success at OYO, we are confident that he will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth and international operations. His extensive knowledge and experience as a business leader makes him the ideal choice for Lido Learning,” Sheth said.

“Lido’s purpose and vision appeals to both, the parent and the business officer in me. True learning that lasts a lifetime can’t happen in isolation or a crowd. Lido has solved the problem of combining peer-learning and personal attention with its small-group tuition classes. It is the best of both worlds, which will help us fulfill our promise of making success a habit for every child, every time, in all of life’s tests. I look forward to helping Lido on its next milestones to disrupt the $15 billion neighbourhood tuition market,” Singh added in his new role.

Lido Learning recently announced its foray into the US and Canada. The company plans to expand into the UK, Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia in early 2022. Jagnoor will also oversee the recent expansions into UAE and Saudi Arabia which have seen rapid adoption of the small-group tutoring model offered by Lido.

