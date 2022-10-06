JACK&JONES launches ‘Don’t Hold Back 3.0’ campaign featuring Ranveer Singh

Menswear brand JACK&JONES has rolled out a new campaign featuring its brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. Titled ‘Don’t Hold Back 3.0’, the campaign aims to be a celebration of undaunted authenticity and individuality. Through the campaign, the brand highlights its aim of channeling fashion as a means of self-expression. “With Don’t Hold Back 3.0, we plan to go bolder with our collection, bringing in edgy, contemporary street style-looks that resonate with the brand’s core essence of not being afraid to hold back. We are looking forward to introducing the third video of the #DONTHOLDBACK campaign, which celebrates Ranveer Singh’s unmatchable zeal, energy and enthusiasm,” Vineet Gautam, CEO and country head, BESTSELLER India, said.

Kick-starting the festive season, the brand aims to elevate its positioning further with a high-octane campaign film. The film opens in an everyday setting of corporates and working professionals going about their daily routine, dressed as per the norms. Enter the protagonist Ranveer Singh who embodies the ‘Don’t Hold Back’ spirit – he stands for what he believes in, embraces his inner self and encourages everyone around him not to hold back from their authentic self. The film aims to showcase how anyone can transform a situation from drab to fab by just being their true and unique self and defining their own path rather than following the one that has been created.

For Ranveer Singh, the campaign has allowed the actor to showcase aspects of his personality while experimenting with new styles from JACK&JONES. “The brand ethos reflects my philosophy about my life as I strive to stay true to myself, everyday. I do not let anyone define me or hold me back and this campaign is an extension of how I feel about life which makes this a really special one,” he highlighted.

