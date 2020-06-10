Jack in the Box Worldwide bags the digital mandate of Mars Petcare

The account was won post a multi-agency pitch

Integrated digital communications company Jack in the Box Worldwide has won the digital mandate of Mars Petcare, a part of global company Mars, Incorporated. The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will handle the digital duties of three of their leading products – Pedigree, Whiskas and IAMS. The mandate includes creative duties, content creation, social media and SEO services.

As per the mandate, Jack in the Box Worldwide will elevate and build the brands presence across leading social media platforms and help expand the brands to reach out to newer target audiences. According to Ganesh Ramani, general manager, Petcare – Mars International, the pet care industry is growing at a rapid pace and partners like Jack in the Box can bring agility with the right strategic acumen to the table. “We look forward to creating some memorable campaigns together in the months to come,” he added on the association.

For Rishi Sen, managing partner, Jack in the Box Worldwide, the pet care market in India is rapidly growing at a CAGR of 13.9% and we see this as an opportunity to position Mars Petcare right at the top of the awareness funnel. “In the next 12 months, we will focus on driving top-of-mind recall and commerce through content and collaborations,” Sen stated.

Founded in 2009, Jack in the Box Worldwide is an integrated digital communications company offering services such as content, social, video, web, mobile, media, experiential, SEO, ORM. Headquartered in Mumbai, its client portfolio includes brands such as ITC’s Dermafique, Essenza Di Wills and Royal Bengal; Times Response, Johnson’s Baby, Blue Star and Marico among others.

