Jack in the Box elevates Axon Alex and Rishi Sen to Managing Partners

In pictures: Left- Rishi Sen, Top Right- Roopak Saluja, and Bottom Right- Axon Alex

In an attempt to redefine its existing business model, Jack in the Box Worldwide announced the promotion of Axon Alex and Rishi Sen to managing partners of the agency. According to the new announcement, Roopak Saluja will move into the role of chairman in the company.

A seasoned planner with over 12 years of experience working across the agency networks including Tribal DDB Worldwide and BBH, Alex has worked with different brands RedBull, Axe, Magnum Ice cream, McDonalds, Idea Cellular and Tata Motors. “Today as more ‘advertising’ is being shunned in favour of ad -blockers and better content coming from the creators and publishers on different social platforms I relish the challenge of translating ‘Unadvertising’ which is our agency DNA towards creating content that builds those genuine connections once again in ways that lead to building measurable value for brands,” Alex added.

On the other hand, Sen brings with him over 11 years of experience ranging from creating robust growth strategies and managing business operations to building technology-backed customer experience modules and corporate alliances. “For the first time, we’ll be able to effectively drive commerce directly through content and start tracking ROI that goes way beyond just reach and engagement. Jack in the Box has always adapted its model to the ever-evolving digital landscape and I strongly believe that this sets us apart from almost any agency outfit I can think of,” Sen elaborated.

Interestingly, the agency has also announced a new operational structure wherein it will merge the strategy and creative operations. This change is in line with the agency’s aim to deliver compelling content for its clients through a performance-based system, backed by analytics and data. “With our new data backed business model, we move even closer to our holy grail of delivering measurable business impact for our clients,” Roopak Saluja, founder and chairman, The 120 Media Collective said.

