ixigo launches #NikalLo campaign with Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty

ixigo has rolled out its new campaign, #NikalLo, featuring actors Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty as the new faces of the brand. Through the campaign, the brand aims to increase brand awareness amidst the festive season. The campaign will leverage both television and digital platforms.

People have grown up watching these Bollywood actors, and their commitment to work and resilience resonates with the brand’s ethos, Aloke Bajpai, co-founder and group chief executive officer (CEO), and Rajnish Kumar, co-founder and group chief product and technology officer (CPTO), ixigo, said. “Travel is back with a bang this year and our aim with this campaign is to maximise awareness around ixigo ahead of the festive season. ‘ixigo’ is a unique brand name and was actually generated using an algorithm. For years we have seen users trying to pronounce ‘ixigo’ with some interesting variations and that was our inspiration behind the first video,” they added.

The television commercial shows banter where Shroff is struggling to pronounce the brand name ‘ixigo’ and Shetty is correcting him. The ad encourages the audience to travel. According to the company, it teamed up with Shroff and Shetty as the actors enjoy mass appeal across metros and in tier 2 and 3 cities of India.

ixigo was launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar and is a technology company focused on planning, booking and managing travel trips across rail, air, buses and hotels. Ixigo claims to assist people in making travel decisions by leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science-led innovations on ixigo’s online travel aggregator (OTA) platforms, including the websites and mobile applications.

