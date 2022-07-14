IVM Podcasts onboards Meghnad S as creative director (non-fiction) and Safura Ubaid as creative director (fiction)

With an aim to strengthen the leadership tier, IVM Podcasts has appointed Meghnad S as the creative director (non-fiction) and Safura Ubaid as the network’s creative director (fiction). As per the company, both the hires come with a prolific track record and will work in their respective areas of expertise, to elevate the business. The appointment of both the senior hires came into effect from July, 2022. “By bringing in the best talent and fortifying the management team, we are ensuring our business is ready to navigate and scale in a fast-evolving content landscape,” Amit Doshi, head, IVM Podcasts-Pratilipi, said.

In his new role as the creative director (non-fiction), Meghnad S will seek concepts and oversee every stage, right from conceptualisation to execution of content in the non-fiction genre. The podcast network has a wide array of non-fiction podcasts including finance, political, current affairs, and sports to name a few. On the fiction side, Safura Ubaid will mainly look into scouting for interesting ideas, adapting concepts and stories and managing the existing portfolio of fiction audio dramas. Ubaid is a seasoned creative expert in the original content and intellectual property (IP) space. She comes with a track record of having created elevated premium content for multiple platforms including Netflix, Amazon, Universal Pictures, and Fox Star Studios, among a slew of others.

For Meghnad S, it’s time to experiment with new, creative ways of delivering non-fiction content to a growing base of podcast listeners in India. “We’re living in a golden age of storytelling and what’s fascinating is we are witnessing a massive consumer shift in the consumption of stories. I look forward to building a strong premium fiction slate within an ecosystem where stories can shapeshift into high-quality scripted audio and video content,” Safura Ubaid, creative director (fiction), IVM Podcasts, stated.

