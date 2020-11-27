ITW Playworx bags the sponsorship rights for the fourth edition of Abu Dhabi T10

The Abu Dhabi T10 tournament is scheduled to begin on January 28, 2021

T Ten sports management has awarded ITW Playworx the sponsorship rights of the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. ITW Playworx, the entertainment, media and communication arm of ITW Consulting Private Limited has been awarded the sponsorship rights for the international cricket event that will commence from January 28, 2021 and will run up to February 6, 2021 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

As per the association, ITW Playworx is exclusively authorised to market and sell the central sponsorship, in-stadia advertising rights to potential brands for strategic engagement in India, UK, and UAE. “We are excited to explore this opportunity with brands across India and globally for the season 4 of Abu Dhabi T10. It will be exciting to associate with this fast-paced tournament and I look forward to extending this opportunity to our brands and partners,” Sidharth Ghosh, CEO, ITW Playworx said.

“Through this partnership, it is evident that the team will be crafting multi-faceted advertising experience for brands to be associated with the league and build connect with cricket fans across borders. Our extensive experience in this arena will enable us to enjoy an exciting partnership,” Joshey John, director, ITW Consulting Pvt. Ltd. said.

“We have entrusted ITW Playworx with the exclusive rights for the ADT10 League as they possess a vast understanding of working in international cricket tournaments across the globe. We believe that this association will not only enable us to reach new milestones but also create more opportunities for brands globally,” Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, Abu Dhabi T10 League said on the association.

