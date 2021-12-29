It’s a great, big world of stories in India

Streaming services have the unique advantage to make global entertainment a reality

By Monika Shergill

Stories bring people together, have the ability to transcend languages and cultures, and entertain the world. They have the power to connect us no matter where we are. The pandemic has been a rollercoaster of emotions and feelings for people across the globe. One of the things that helped us in these trying times were stories – the stories we enjoyed alone, and together with our families and friends. Stories are universal. The story of a mother giving birth to her child will evoke the same joy whether it is set in Paris or Singapore. Similarly, a funny incident that happens to a little boy in school will be funny whether the story is told in Hindi or in Japanese. The emotions that an authentic story evokes – of laughter, joy, pain, grief – is felt by everyone irrespective of what language they speak.

This is a very exciting and thriving time for entertainment. India has incredible stories, storytellers across regions, genres and languages. With streaming services like Netflix, these wonderful stories are being discovered and enjoyed not just by Indians but people all around the world. It is an exciting time to tell real and captivating stories; and work with passionate storytellers some who hadn’t been discovered yet.

Streaming services have the unique advantage to make global entertainment a reality. Stories, across formats and genres, are made available across the world on the same day. Viewers have the choice to watch when they want to watch, what they want to watch and on a device they prefer. And with the use of high-quality subtitles and dubs, viewers are discovering and falling in love with stories that originate from different parts of the world, in different languages. This year our members in India enjoyed watching series and films including Squid Game (Korean), Money Heist (Spanish), Lupin (French), Bridgerton (English) and Red Notice (English) and discovered new worlds. Streaming services have not only enabled global stories to be discovered in India, but it has also made it possible for Indian stories to be watched across the world. For e.g. Dhamaka, a film starring Kartik Aaryan, was watched around the world making it No. 5 on the Top 10 Non-English films (by hours viewed) on Netflix. The Tamil film, Jagame Thandhiram starring Dhanush was in the Top 10 list in 12 countries outside India, including Singapore, Bangladesh and Qatar and number one in the Top 10 in seven countries, including India, Malaysia and the UAE.

We’re in a golden age of entertainment that has brought in more investments in local storytelling in India. As language barriers lower through subtitles and dubs, and we bring to life even more local, authentic storytelling, new and seasoned voices and creators from all corners of the country have the chance to tell the stories that they are the most passionate about, on subjects that matter the most to them and in languages that they best want to tell the stories in. Streaming has also led to a rise in opportunities and the creation of new roles in post-production, voice artists, dubbing and subtitling experts, language experts, writers, dubbing supervisors, and dubbing directors. Because now, more than ever, it is true that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere.

The author is VP, content of Netflix India. Views expressed are personal.

