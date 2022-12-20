scorecardresearch
iThrive rolls out its #SpreadTheSpiritofHealth campaign for Christmas season

As part of the campaign, the company rolled out a series of 12 posts for 12 days of Christmas, covering valuable health tips.

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign film shows healthier alternatives for everyday choices

Heath and wellness startup iThrive has rolled out its #SpreadTheSpiritofHealth Christmas campaign. Through the campaign, the company aims to focus on the small things that society can do to improve its health and the health of loved ones. As part of the campaign, the company rolled out a series of 12 posts for 12 days of Christmas, covering valuable health tips.

The importance of community support for good health cannot be stated enough. The importance of mental and emotional health is quite well understood today, Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and founder, iThrive, said. “There are so many studies demonstrating that the feeling of being loved and having good friends are strongly associated with positive health outcomes,” Pradhan highlighted.

The campaign shows how a positive change made by someone can inspire another person, who then further inspires more people, thus creating a ripple effect of positive health changes in society. Additionally, the campaign includes a healthy Christmas baking contest where participants are forbidden to use certain unhealthy ingredients such as refined flour and refined sugar.

