iThrive names Prasad Gade as its head of marketing

Mental health and wellness startup iThrive has appointed Prasad Gade as its head of marketing. As per a company statement, Gade will be accountable for handling overall marketing strategies and brand positioning along with sustainable growth and advanced marketing innovations.

I aspire to share the niche knowledge of functional nutrition with the masses by associating with iThrive, Prasad Gade, head of marketing, iThrive, said. “I believe that disease is not a life-long sentence, and with care, one can reverse any ailment and live their best life. My goal is to make iThrive a household name and a one-stop solution for people looking for any information related to health,” he added.

As part of his experience, Gade has co-founded two companies, Cre8Gre8 and Xoomclass. He has also been the vice president of digital branding and business development at AmbiTech Healthcare. Moreover, he has been the management executive at Chandan Tech Solutions Pvt Ltd. Marketing automation and growth hacks play a crucial role in Prasad’s methods, along with ideas of marketing followed by performance marketing, the company claimed.

Also Read: 27th Sports acquires exclusive commercial rights for Bangladesh cricket teams’ matches

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook