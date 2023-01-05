iThrive appoints Neelesh Marik to board of directors

Health and wellness startup iThrive has announced the appointment Neelesh Marik to its board of directors. Marik comes with 30 years of experience in established blue-chip start-ups across a wide array of products, including consumer and industrial. His expertise spreads over the service sector in a variety of industries like consulting, technology and education.

Marik carries a lot of corporate experience from all the organisations he has worked with, Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and founder, iThrive, said. “iThrive, since its inception, has been a spiritually driven organisation and having him on the board and as a mentor aligns with our spirit,” he added.

The new appointee has coached and mentored many executives, including CEOs, start-up founders, professors, NGO heads, and HR heads. He turned around a globally dispersed start-up business within 18 months, building marketplace visibility along with cutting-edge productised solutions, the company claimed.

