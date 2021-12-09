ITC’s Sunfeast YiPPee! rolls out new OOH campaign across Delhi and Kolkata

The reach of the campaign will be further amplified through digital activations of the OOH campaign on Facebook and Instagram

ITC’s Sunfeast YiPPee! has rolled out a new Out Of Home (OOH) campaign across Delhi and Kolkata. The campaign titled ‘The Unending Noodle Strands’ wants to create awareness about YiPPee!’s long and slurpy instant noodle strands. It has also drawn a parallel between the noodles with MS Dhoni’s long Sixes. With the creative hoardings, the brand wants to create engaging consumer connect.

“Sunfeast YiPPee! is known for delivering innovative, trend-setting and disruptive experiences to its consumers. Through this OOH branding exercise, we have attempted to create a long-lasting impression in the minds of our consumers with an idea to propagate one of the core USPs of the YiPPee! Brand – ‘Looong’ Noodles. To capture the attention of the audience on-the-move, we have used the motion-controlled hoardings to highlight and showcase product offerings in a playful and creative manner,” an ITC spokesperson said.

As the campaign is running in Delhi and Kolkata region, it has been attracting attention from passers-by in high-traffic areas such as Akshardham Road, Delhi and Southern Avenue, Kolkata, the brand said in a statement. The reach of the campaign will be further amplified through digital activations of the OOH campaign on Facebook and Instagram.

Advertising agency Mudra Max has conceptualised two dynamic motion-controlled hoardings for the campaign. While the first format features MS Dhoni, the brand ambassador, the instant noodles are seen moving in a concentric circle starting from the bowl reaching the fork in the second format. These hoardings have been placed at prime locations to target prospective consumers.

ITC entered the instant noodles segment with the launch of Sunfeast Yippee! in 2010. The sourcing and blending expertise that has made Aashirvaad a popular branded Atta has been leveraged to create a delightful noodle block.

