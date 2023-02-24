ITC’s Sunfeast YiPPee! launches ‘Terra By YiPPee!’, a waste upcycling initiative for ‘A Better World’

Multi-business conglomerate ITC Limited’s YiPPee!, has announced the launch of ‘Terra By YiPPee!’, a new waste upcycling initiative programme under the banner of ‘YiPPee! – A Better World’. The ‘Terra By YiPPee!’ brand consists of a range of eco-friendly lifestyle products, such as laptop sleeves, tote bags, stationery pouches that are made out of upcycled YiPPee! wrappers.

‘Terra By YiPPee!’ presents a convenient solution to sustainably manage post-consumer packaging waste. ‘Terra By YiPPee!’ is anchored to the ‘YiPPee! – A Better World’ platform and helps youngsters to easily make sustainable consumption choices without compromising on quality or style.

Speaking on this new endeavour, Kavita Chaturvedi, COO, snacks, noodles and pasta, ITC Foods division: “Kids and the youth are important stakeholders of a sustainable planet, and their involvement is critical to ensure a positive environmental footprint. Inspired by ITC’s organizational efforts to support the creation of a circular economy for post-consumer packaging waste, Sunfeast YiPPee! has embarked on a journey to create community champions in schools to help reduce, reuse and recycle plastic waste. Going a step further in this ‘Trash to Treasure’ initiative, Sunfeast YiPPee! has now spearheaded a special intervention to upcycle wrappers into fashionable and utility products for environmentally conscious individuals”.

To create the ‘Terra By YiPPee!’ line of products, YiPPee! has tied up with EcoKaari, a social enterprise that focuses on the relationship between artisans and the environment. Through this partnership YiPPee! wrappers are upcycled into beautiful hand-crafted fabrics using the charkha (spindle) and handloom which then are designed into the trendy eco-products, the company stated. The fabrics are handwoven by women and youth who come from humble backgrounds, thereby also providing employment.

YiPPee! has been doing things ‘The Better Way’ since its inception, through various initiatives including the recently launched ‘Terra By YiPPee!’, and aims at enabling children and youth to become the catalysts for driving sustainability with focus on waste management. As part of the program, YiPPee! has created a community of school children who are adopting ‘A Better Way’ for ‘a Better World’.

At the moment, the range of ‘Terra By YiPPee!’ products are being sent to consumers exclusively via digital engagement contests, which has been live intermittently since October 2022. As a part of these contests, YiPPee! asks consumers to share their best ideas or images of sustainable waste management or DIY crafts. The most creative entries are rewarded with fun ‘Terra By YiPPee!’ products.

