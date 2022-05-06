ITC’s Savlon Swasth India Mission unveils #HandwashFirst campaign

Savlon Swasth India Mission has launched its #HandwashFirst campaign. It highlights the message of hand hygiene through the ad film. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the campaign was released on traditional and digital media to spread awareness on the World Hand Hygiene Day.

Savlon Swasth India Mission has been on a journey to create a culture of safety that generates awareness and encourages preventative hygiene practices beginning with the hygiene norm of washing hands, Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, personal care products business, ITC Limited, stated. “While much has been done in the last two years for hand hygiene, it is critical to keep reminding everyone of this habit which often gets overlooked. Through the relevance of food and the unifying factor of eating with hands, our message this year of #HandwashFirst, is designed to help sustain the habit of hand hygiene in health care, while bringing people together in support of the global hand hygiene improvement,” he added.

The film provides viewers with a glimpse of India through its local food, where the common unifying theme is the love for food and eating with hands. The glimpses of food made and eaten with hands in the film takes viewers through the taste palate across India. The background score reels us into the message of clean hands with #HandwashFirst as the film ends.

As per the company, in India, 1.4 billion hands carry food from plates to mouths every day. Savlon Swasth India makes this insight the base to weave a narrative and amplify the theme for this year’s World Hand Hygiene Day, unite for safety: clean your hands.

Read Also: 7th Heaven awards its digital mandate to Social Neeti

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook