ITC’s Mangaldeep launches new digital campaign #RoopAnekAgarbattiEk

Ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the country, ITC’s agarbatti brand Mangaldeep has rolled out a new digital campaign #RoopAnekAgarbattiEk, to narrate the story of one special Agarbatti for all forms of Ganapathi. The campaign follows the launch of its special agarbatti offering ‘Mangaldeep Temple’ in association with Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust of Mumbai as well as with Bamboo Research & Training Center (BRTC), Government of Maharashtra.

As per the company, the campaign will be brought alive by actors Sonu Sood and Kajal Aggarwal who will regale with stories around their favorite form of Ganapathi and his special agarbatti while they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi this year from their homes. Through this specially crafted, innovative and divine Mangaldeep agarbatti, it has been our endeavour to enable consumers feel the divinity of Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, one of the most sacred temples in India, within the pious confines of their homes, every time they light the agarbatti, Ravi Rayavaram, chief executive, ITC’s Agarbatti Business, said. “We are also encouraged that this initiative will provide livelihoods to rural women through our tie up with BRTC, Government of Maharashtra,” he added further on the launch.

According to TSK Reddy, managing director, Maharashtra Bamboo Development Board, Government of Maharashtra and Rahul Patil, director, BRTC, the tie up of BRTC with ITC has enabled in providing livelihood to rural women in remote areas like Pomburna. “The Mangaldeep Temple – Shree Siddhivinayak agarbattis are manufactured by rural women of Pombhurna under the aegis of BRTC. We at BRTC are very happy to be associated with this unique initiative,” they stated.

