ITC’s B Natural teams up with Amway India to strengthen its immunity offerings

In order to address the growing concerns of health and hygiene among consumers today, ITC’s B Natural and Amway India have entered into a strategic partnership to launch immunity offering fruit beverage range B Natural+. As part of the partnership, Amway India is expected to further accelerate the reach of these immunity-based products in the Indian market.

Given the current health crisis, immunity of the entire family has emerged as a key consumer priority, Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive − Foods Division, ITC Ltd. “This collaboration is a reflection of our synergies and our teams will be working closely on various programs in the area of health and wellness. We expect that this partnership will enable us to make a meaningful contribution in serving our consumers and society even better,” he added on the association.

As for marketing the products, these companies plan to follow an omni-channel strategy to promote these products. According to Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., the strategic partnership with ITC Ltd.’s B Natural is the first step in the direction to help consumers integrate immunity boosting products in their daily diet. “Our extensive network of micro-entrepreneurs is best suited to provide recommendations on interesting ways of consumption and also seek insights to continue our innovations to address impending demand for nutrition. We look forward to co- creating products in the health, wellness and immunity space to address the anticipated demand in the future,” he added.

Part of ITC Limited, ITC’s branded packaged foods business is driven by the market standing and consumer franchise of its brands such as Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Bingo!, Yippee!, Kitchens of India, B Natural, Mint-o, Candyman, Fabelle, Sunbean and GumOn. The Foods Business is today represented in multiple categories in the market – Staples, Spices, Ready-to-Eat, Snack Foods, Bakery and Confectionery and Juices and Beverages.

