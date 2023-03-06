ITC Vivel launches new VedVidya range with TVC featuring Sharmila Tagore

ITC Vivel has launched the Vivel VedVidya range of bathing bars featuring Sharmila Tagore.

In the VedVidya TVC, Sharmila Tagore brings back her younger self using AI technology, allowing audiences to relive conversations from an era gone by. The brand aims to demonstrate the product attributes and benefits of radiant and soft skin in an innovative, never-seen-before manner.

The range offers three new fragrances: Nargis and Kumkumadi, Nagarmotha and Bahumanjari, and Chandan and Badamam.

Vivel VedVidya is available on Flipkart, Amazon, and ITC E-store as well as trade stores throughout India.

“This technology enables us to re-tell the ‘old is gold’ story and still remain relevant in the beauty space today. With Sharmila Tagore at the helm, Vivel VedVidya aims to tell a timeless beauty story, to present an indelible experience of ancient beauty weaved into modern day values.” said Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited.

“These ancient beauty secrets are truly the core of timeless beauty. This innovative product and this unique storytelling journey enable access to such experiences through the everyday ritual of a bath.” said Sharmila Tagore.

Also Read Tanishq’s new film aims to break superwoman syndrome ahead of IWD 2023

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook