ITC Savlon’s new campaign underlines the importance of wearing masks

The TVCs portray the use of masks in public spaces not only for personal safety but also as a responsibility towards other people

In order to raise awareness towards mask wearing etiquette, ITC Savlon has introduced a new series of TVCs with the underlying message ‘Mask Hai Mazak Nahin’ under its Swasth India Mission programme. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the TVCs portray the use of masks in public spaces not only for personal safety, but also as a responsibility towards people’s communities, to protect and safeguard those around them.

“Masks have now become a way of life – and wearing one properly is not just a responsibility unto one’s own well-being, but also an indefatigable civic responsibility towards curbing the ongoing pandemic spread, especially since there is no way to assess who may be an asymptomatic transmitter,” the company said in a statement.

The films are set in familiar, everyday contexts that one can relate to easily – occasions such as buying veggies from a street vendor, and sharing a lift with people. Protagonists in each of the films are seen making sure they encourage people they encounter to wear their masks properly, with simple gestures like a nod, a stare or an eye roll. The treatment of the film has been kept light without taking away from the seriousness of the message and aims to encourage consumers to stay vigilant, while leading by example, the company said.

“While most of us know how essential it is to wear a mask, a lot of people still don’t realise the importance of wearing it properly. With this new ‘Mask Hai Mazaak Nahin’ campaign by Savlon Swasth India, we have tried to educate people about this in a fun way and hope that it instills a positive behavioral change”, says Nasar Husami, group creative director, Ogilvy said.

Read Also: Milk Bikis celebrates the unique and unbreakable bond of childhood friendships

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook