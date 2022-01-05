ITC Savlon ropes in Tara Sutaria as brand ambassador for Savlon Glycerin Soap

The brand has also launched a new TVC featuring Sutaria

ITC Savlon has roped in actor Tara Sutaria as the brand ambassador for Savlon Glycerine Soap. The brand has also launched a new TVC featuring Sutaria. The TVC wants to highlight that “softness” is a key benefit that Savlon Glycerin Soap offers coupled with effective germ protection According to Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, personal care products business division, ITC Limited said, the health soap category has seen robust growth over the past two years.



“While hygiene has become a way of life for all, with consumer needs evolving, personal hygiene has progressed from providing protection only to ensuring value-added skin care benefits as well. Tara’s partnership with the brand brings with her a vibrant and fresh feel to the category that the Savlon soap encompasses,” Satpathy added.



The campaign film takes a humorous approach by showing a funny competition between the actor and her dog on who is the real ‘Softy’. It also shows a relaxed day for Tara Sutaria looks like to bring alive the intangible nuance of touch as one of the senses. With this campaign, the brand wants to position the soap as an all-round solution for hygiene, skincare and protection.



“The concept of ‘Softy’ is a light, endearing way to establish the beauty credentials of this soap. The film is a product demo but told as a story. It makes a sharp point about what the soap can do for your skin and this will not be missed. The interaction between Tara and the dog is what will make the film memorable and we believe the audience will enjoy watching it again and again,” Kainaz Karmakar and Harshad Rajadhyaksha, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India, commented.

Read Also: Instamojo rolls out its first digital campaign ‘Mojo Stars’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook