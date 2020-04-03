ITC salutes frontline workers for their efforts during coronavirus

The campaign also highlights the importance of social distancing and encourages people to #FightCoronaTogether

Multi business conglomerate ITC Limited has released a new campaign to salute the efforts put in by the employees of the company during the 21 days lockdown in the country. Through the campaign, the company lauds the efforts of the staff of factories, warehouses, distribution and agri operations who ensure the availability of essential food and hygiene products in every corner of the country during these testing times.

Moreover, the film also highlights the importance of social distancing as an important tool to prevent the spread of coronavirus while also showcasing ways such as handwashing and using sanitizers to #FightCoronaTogether.

In an attempt to fight coronavirus, the company has contributed Rs. 100 crores towards the coronavirus relief fund. Moreover, with the rise in demand for hand sanitisation products, the company repurposed its fragrance facility at Manpura to help produce an additional 1.25 lakh litres of Savlon. “This intervention will enable ITC to meet the demand surge for sanitizers in the market,” the company said in a statement.

ITC is a diversified conglomerate with businesses spanning in categories such as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), hotels, paperboards and packaging, agri business and information technology (IT). The company had a market capitalisation of nearly US$ 50 billion and a gross sales value of US$ 10.8 billion as on March 31, 2019. Over the last decade, ITC’s new consumer goods businesses have established a portfolio of 25 Indian brands.The conglomerate owns a host of FMCG brands including Aashirvaad, Sunfeast, Yippee!, Bingo!, B Natural, ITC Master Chef, Fabelle, Sunbean, Fiama, Engage, Vivel, Savlon, Classmate, Paperkraft, Mangaldeep, Aim and others. The company operates through over 34000 employees.

