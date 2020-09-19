ITC Ltd.’s Sunfeast becomes official partner of Royal Challengers Bangalore

The brand will take forward its thought of #ALotCanHappenInside further in this tournament

ITC Sunfeast on Saturday announced its collaboration with team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the T20 season. As per the company, Dark Fantasy will lead this campaign with various activities that range from TV campaigns to consumer centric digital contests to engage audiences. The brand will take forward its thought of #ALotCanHappenInside further in this tournament.

With this, the brand aims to make the indoor cricket viewing experience for this year’s most anticipated sporting spectacle, more exciting and memorable. “Fans will be able to relive the thrill of watching the match at a stadium, made virtually possible through filters which replicate the action packed surroundings of a stadium and will be exclusively available on Sunfeast Dark Fantasy’s Facebook page. Moreover, consumers can have fun with the filters by sharing their best at-home fun moments and tagging the brand. The best entries will also get a chance to meet Royal Challenger Bangalore players through a unique virtual meet-and-greet. Exclusive goodies and Royal Challengers Bangalore merchandise will also be up for grabs,” the company said in a statement.

Sunfeast is delighted to partner with team Royal Challengers Bangalore and looks forward to a fantastic season of T20, Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, Biscuits and Cakes, ITC Ltd. said. “Sunfeast connotes happiness and we aim to evoke these feelings in our consumers through our various engagements. With this collaboration we seek to enable a heightened, in-home, interactive cricketing experience for the viewers,” he added further on the association with RCB.

According to Sanjeev Churiwala, chairman, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunfeast shares the same ethos as RCB in bringing happiness to fans. “We look forward to this endeavour with one of the most reputed home-grown brands,” he stated.

