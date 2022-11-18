ITC launches its ad campaign for Fantastik XL chocobar

ITC’s Fantastik XL has launched its new campaign to highlight the ‘chocolatey-ness and XL size’ of the chocolate bar. The campaign was conceptualised and created by FCB ULKA. The XL bar in the chocolate category comes at the price point of Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20. The company said that the objective was to highlight this size by tapping into a common behaviour.

Fantastik Chocobar XL is ITC’s foray into the value-priced segment of the chocolate category, Anuj Rustagi, chief operating officer, Chocolates, Coffee and Confectionary, Foods Division, ITC Ltd, said. “Through our expertise in making chocolates, we can deliver an XL-sized product in these tough times and offer the product at Rs. 5, Rs. 10 & Rs. 20,” he added.

The campaign draws on the age-old behaviour that men like to show off and boast while trying to impress a girl. The ad film opens with a boy trying to impress a woman with the Chocobar XL in hand, but is covered by two men in a bike and car.

