ITC Fiama rolls out series of unique meme videos to reiterate importance of mental well-being

Gen Z and Millennials spend a lot of time on social media platforms – from news, to the latest memes, to pop culture and topical trends, they connect and relate with all new forms of content. On National Meme Day, ITC Fiama created content related to pop culture with #FeelGoodWithFiama. It’s a unique meme video series to help mitigate the stigma of mental health and therapy.

ITC Fiama’s Feel Good with Fiama campaign aims to reach digital savvy GenZ and Millennials, through the existing meme culture and motivate them to have constructive conversations on their state of mental well-being. Memes have continued to be a constant in the fast-paced dynamic lifestyle of young adults and have often served as a powerful way to cope with stress.

The brand has repurposed iconic memes into meme videos showcasing real life situations providing a strong message on the importance of opening up, to share their feelings.

Fiama takes the first step in making expert therapy and counselling more accessible and affordable through a Virtual Clinic in partnership with The MINDS Foundation. It encourages individuals to seek help in an intimate virtual space without the fear of embarrassment or the prevailing stigma. The MINDS Foundation has specially put together a team of highly qualified therapists for this Virtual Clinic, thereby, offering expert advice, therapy and counselling at the convenience of one’s own privacy.