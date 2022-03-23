ITC Classmate launches its new campaign ‘Enjoy Learning’

Under the ‘Enjoy Learning’ theme, the campaign includes three ad films that highlight the idea of learning in interesting ways

ITC Classmate has launched its new television campaign ‘Enjoy Learning’. Under the ‘Enjoy Learning’ theme, the campaign includes three commercials that highlight the idea of enabling learning in interesting and engaging ways. The films focus on the emotions that play between kids and their parents, with the ‘Classmate kid’ helping their parents overcome problems through his/her learning.

Classmate has always focused on issues concerning children and has aspired to become an active enabler in their learning journey, Vikas Gupta, chief executive, education and stationery products business division, ITC Ltd., said. “Through this campaign, we want to promote the idea of joy of learning and encourage children to apply theory into everyday activities, so that they can fully understand, enjoy, and remember what they learn. This practice will help kids become more innovative and will also help parents acknowledge that academic learning goes beyond the classrooms,” he added.

The first film shows a boy watching his mother carry a heavy bucket of washed clothes through the stairs to dry them on the terrace. He looks at his Classmate notebook and his lesson of the pulley system comes to his mind. The next day, he builds a pulley with everyday objects and shows his mother his creation by demonstrating how easy it is to carry the bucket to the terrace.

In the second film, a girl is studying the theory of light dispersion through prisms when her mother calls her to show her a rainbow. Just as they start watching, the rainbow fades. The girl goes back to her Classmate notebook, and gets the idea to create a prism from everyday materials. Later that evening, she walks into her mother’s room, pulls out her DIY prism and projects a rainbow on the bedroom wall with her torchlight.

The third film shows a boy studying when he notices his father looking into a box filled with trophies. The father pulls out one trophy and notices that it is tarnished. He tries to clean the trophy but is not able to do so. Seeing his father fail, the boy looks through his Classmate notebooks and searches for a chemical formula. The next day, his father walks past the trophy cabinet and sees a bunch of clean trophies. The boy gives his father the cleaned trophy that he was unable to do. The commercial ends with the revelation that the boy had learnt that baking soda could act as a cleaning agent, and he had put the formula to practical use.

