ITC Charmis ropes in Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador

ITC Charmis has roped in Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador. After having a footprint in the cold cream segment for decades, the brand is now testing the waters in new formats such as face serums with its Deep Radiance Product Range. With this association, the brand wants to promote its new range of products as Advani has fanbase across sectors and age groups.



“Our R&D team at ITC’s Life Sciences and Technology Centre leverages its deep research and world-class expertise in biosciences to introduce a range of Charmis Deep Radiance Serum. Charmis Deep Radiance Serum is an effective hydrating solution for skin radiance. Kiara brings with her the energy and vibrance that is synonymous with this new Charmis range, and we are glad to announce her as the new face of the brand,” Sameer Satpathy, divisional chief executive, personal care products business, ITC Limited, said.



Charmis has also launched an ad film with Advani that highlights the need for a potent skincare format amid the everyday hustle of a non-stop busy life. The film also highlights the effectiveness and functional benefits of the Charmis face serum in a playful narrative.



“Skin care has always been very important to me. I’m happy to be a part of the Charmis family and I can’t wait to introduce all its modern face care offerings. When I think of Charmis, I think of vibrance and radiance and together we endeavour to bring exciting yet effective skincare for everyone,” Advani said.

