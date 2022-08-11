Isos Capital Management names Sheetesh Srivastava as managing director, India

Isos Capital Management, an independent investment firm, has roped in Sheetesh Srivastava as managing director, India. In this position, Srivastava will lead Isos Capital’s foray into the India and Southeast Asia markets by sourcing and executing investment opportunities and providing advisory services in the region.

“Srivastava’s experience will prove invaluable as we expand our portfolio offerings and look for broader and diversified investment and advisory opportunities in key growth markets around the world,” George Barrios, co-founder and co-CEO, Isos Capital, said.

Srivastava has more than two decades of operator experience across consumer products, media, entertainment, sports and ed-tech. His focus on strategy formulation and deployment, scaling operations with financial discipline, brand building, and monetisation along with exceptional market relationships, leadership and business development capabilities will accelerate Isos Capital’s growth in the region, the company said in a statement.

“Srivastava’s deep understanding of the region’s ecosystem will be critical to our success as the media and entertainment sector in India is poised for significant growth,” Michelle Wilson, co-founder and co-CEO, Isos Capital, stated.

“It is a privilege to join Wilson and Barrios as they expand upon Isos Capital’s advisory services in emerging markets disrupting the TMT sector. I have witnessed their unique ability to lead, transform and create paths for exponential business growth globally, and look forward to uncovering new business opportunities as part of their team,” Srivastava added.

Most recently, Srivastava served as an advisor to a traditional broadcaster and OTT operator entering the sports marketplace. Prior, he served as general manager of WWE, South Asia and during his four-year tenure was responsible for all lines of business in WWE’s largest international market including leading the company’s media rights renewal process and driving localisation efforts across content, talent, and brand development. Before joining WWE, Srivastava was an entrepreneur in ed-tech, and worked with Disney India for more than six years as head of corporate development overseeing revenue generation for multiple channels.

