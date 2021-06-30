Isobar India ropes in Aalap Desai as national creative director

Prior to this, Desai was with dentsumcgarrybowen (dentsuMB) India

Digital agency Isobar, from the house of dentsu India, has roped in Aalap Desai as national creative director (NCD). In his new role, Desai will lead the agency’s creative team and report into Gopa Kumar, COO, Isobar India.

At Isobar, our motto is to ‘Invent, Make, Change’, Shamsuddin Jasani, managing director, Isobar South Asia, said. “We are striving to deliver innovative creative experience-led solutions for our brands in India. Aalap looks at tech as not something dry and lifeless but as something that can change lives and makes it work harder for brands. That’s a perfect fit with our philosophy and is the apt approach we need to make Isobar future-proof as a leader in innovations in India,” he added.

“We live in an age of clutter coupled with shrunken attention spans. For brands to rip through the noise and stand out is of paramount importance. Creativity is the only thing that can make that possible. It is not garnishing anymore. It is the meat. It is the substance, and it is the only way brands can take a leap. Aalap’s brand of creativity is just what Isobar India needs. Enjoyable and meaningful. I couldn’t think of anyone else better than Aalap to partner us in our next phase of growth,” Kumar stated.

Prior to this, Desai was with dentsumcgarrybowen (dentsuMB) India where he held the position of NCD. In addition to this, he also co-headed the creative team at Dentsu Webchutney, Mumbai and was behind some of the agency’s most notable works like Code Name: Uri, The 8-bit Journo for Vice and The World’s Most Reported trailer for Thappad. Apart from this, previously, Desai was also a part of the creative teams at Disney+Hotstar, Leo Burnett, JWT, DDB Mudra, Ogilvy and Publicis Ambience. He has also helped build brands like McDonald’s, Complan, Huggies, Nerolac, Videocon d2h, and youth-centric ones like Early Salary and MTV India.

For Desai, digital is a creative mine that is still hugely under-explored. “Solving brand challenges with a proper insight that is supplemented by digital intuition is an explosive combination that very few people are aware of and something that even fewer choose to tap into. This combination has always been part of the Isobar DNA, and I will work towards hyper-charging it,” he said further.

