Isobar India launches experience-led consulting practice ‘Isobar Consulting’

Isobar Consulting will help brands define their digital transformation strategies

Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN)-owned digital agency Isobar has announced the launch of global transformation consultancy, Isobar Consulting in India. According to the company, Isobar Consulting will help brands define their digital transformation strategies. It will also help brands construct roadmaps to unlock their business growth.

Isobar Consulting will be led by Priyanka Agrawal, co-founder, COO and chief strategy officer, Fractal Ink, as country head. Additionally, the agency has also appointed Rahul Vengalil as chief business officer, Isobar Consulting. Both Priyanka and Rahul will report into Shamsuddin Jasani, Group MD, Isobar South Asia.

The offering has been developed to respond to the demand for customer-centric solutions to drive growth. It has been built on the strong plinth of Isobar India Group’s existing consulting capabilities – powered by Fractal Ink and Isobar India. “Experience-led transformation is our key offering, and we genuinely believe that we have a substantial competitive advantage in this space. With the addition of this service, the Isobar India Group can deliver end-to-end solutions to clients – right from consulting to delivery,” Jasani said.

In its initial phase, Isobar Consulting will help companies build their digital culture. It will create digital transformation roadmaps by identifying internal operational efficiencies and opportunities to ace the X-factor for end consumers, partners, and employees, and, thus, foster the industry’s 4.0 capabilities.

According to Agrawal, the digital world is changing at a break-neck speed and the company realised the need for a new formula for the new era that a traditional consulting or design agency alone cannot deliver – an experience-led innovation consulting. “With depth, commitment, and impact in our DNA, we strive to orchestrate the capabilities to truly change the game and deliver insights at speed and solutions at scale. We are looking forward to be a part and reason for the digital transformation success stories of companies,” she added.

Digital platforms and technologies have become an integral part of consumer journeys today, Vengalil said. “Forward-looking businesses need to understand consumer needs and solve their problems using digital solutions. For this, we need to change the existing advertising codes and reorient the entire organisation to keep consumer needs and problems at the centre,” he explained.

Read Also: Chimp&z Inc bags the digital mandate for Tata Sky Binge



Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook