Isobar India appoints Pragati Rana as senior vice president, strategy

Prior to this, she was general manager- strategy and operations at dentsumcgarrybowen India

Digital agency Isobar has named Pragati Rana as its senior vice president, strategy. As per the fresh mandate, Rana will head strategy for Isobar India and build an integrated planning team under her.

Prior to this, she was general manager, strategy and operations at dentsumcgarrybowen (dentsuMB) India. Armed with more than 10 years of experience, Rana has worked across categories such as food, haircare, entertainment, technology, start-ups, automobile and finance. Additionally, she has worked on brands such as P&G, Complan, Heinz Ketchup, Tata Salt, Vespa, Honor mobiles, MTV, Big FM, Sony Pictures and Early Salary.

“Isobar India is poised to become an innovation-first, fully integrated digital agency. We want people who not only understand the world of digital but also the world of brands and the world of the future, which is innovations, Pragati fits right in,” Gopa Kumar, chief operating officer, Isobar said.

For Rahul Vengalil, chief business officer, Isobar, the future of advertising is bringing together brand thinking and digital thinking to create an experience economy. “Pragati, with her experience and vision of creating a new age planning team, would help us to be the pioneers in this journey of creating an experience economy,” he added.

“An agency is future-ready when digital people can think of brands, and when brand people can think of digital and when both can think of the future – culture and innovations. My task is to help in creating a new species of mutant planners who can think of culture, brand as well as digital, social and innovations. Isobar India has a very ‘actively progressive’ culture built by the leadership team where people aren’t just open to learning but actually look forward to it,” Rana stated in her new role.

