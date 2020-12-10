Isobar bags digital and creative mandate for BSH Home Appliances in India

The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Mumbai office

Bosch Home Appliances (BSH) has roped in Isobar India, the digital agency from the house of dentsu international, as its strategy and creative agency partner. The Europe based home appliances manufacturer is poised to enhance its marketing strategy in India with this announcement. The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Mumbai office.

As per the mandate, Isobar India will handle the entire gamut of strategic planning, digital strategy and creative duties for the brand. “Keeping in mind our core proposition of empowering the Indian audiences and enabling them with peaceful and hassle-free life at home, Isobar was an appropriate fitment for us as their solution-oriented approach combined with creative renditions aligns with our core requirements. We are confident that together, we will be able to creatively connect with audiences to make Bosch a relatable household name,” Neeraj Bahl, managing director, BSH Household Appliances said on the association with the digital agency.

“Our digital-first, innovation-led approach truly hit home and now, together with the BSH team, we look forward to creating a long-term relationship to help drive value for all stakeholders,” Shamsuddin Jasani, Group MD, Isobar South Asia added.

dentsu international is a multinational media and digital marketing communications company. In addition to the dentsu branded agencies, dentsu international’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen. The network also includes the locally-acquired brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, mcgarrybowen India, Fractal Ink Design Studio Linked by Isobar, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

Read Also: 72% customers want brands to be inspirational: Wunderman Thompson study

Read Also: #BackToBusiness: Wakefit’s Chaitanya Ramalingegowda on the strategy that needs to be followed to bounce back

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook