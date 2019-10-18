Isha Ambani backed Elbi India collaborates with 60 brands

Through ElbiDrop subscribers get a chance to win gifts and experiences as part of a limited time bidding process.

Isha Ambani backed Elbi India, which is a philanthropic rewards-based online platform, has tied up with 60 brands, the company stated. According to Elbi India, it converts each rupee donated to charity into a ‘LoveCoin’, which can be redeemed to receive the latest technology, fashion and luxury products through its shop called Elbi LoveShop. These include brands in technology, sports, fashion, lifestyle, skincare, and home decor.

“We believe in providing the right kind of incentives for the youth to donate towards good causes. While approaching potential brands for collaborations, we also ensured that there is diversity in the products that are available on the platform so that we can cater to the interests of all age groups. We have an interesting mix of popular Indian and International brands on board with an end goal to attract potential users to engage in philanthropy,” Timon Afinsky, co-founder, Elbi, said.

Elbi India subscribers are rewarded with ‘LoveCoins’, which amount to a unique currency for the latest gifts and treats. Each rupee equals one LoveCoin and for every month of subscription comes more coins as a reward. LoveCoins can be used to redeem anything from the shop that currently hosts a range of products from brands such as Levis, Amazon Alexa, MRF, Puma, Kama Ayurveda, H&M, Van Heusen, Puma, Lenovo, Bose, among others.

In July 2019, the platform tied up with actoress Twinkle Khanna, for its rewards-based subscription service, ElbiDrop. The platform had tied up with international celebrities such as Doutzen Kroes, Naomi Campbell, Anja Rubik and Adowa Abowah, previously. Through ElbiDrop subscribers get a chance to win gifts and experiences as part of a limited time bidding process. The highest donator is rewarded a gift.

Co-founded by Natalia Vodianova and tech entrepreneur and impact investor, Timon Afinsky, Elbi India was launched in January 2018. It is currently present in over 80 countries including USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Russia, Spain, France, and India. The benefiting charities include the likes of Magic Bus, Cry India, UNFPA (the United Nations sexual and reproductive health agency) and WE Movement.