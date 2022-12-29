iQOO unveiled as sponsor for entertainment show Playground

Smartphone brand iQOO has been onboarded as the presenting sponsor for the gaming entertainment show, Playground. Through the partnership, the company aims to target gen-z and gaming audiences in the second season of the show. A concept of Rusk Media, ‘Playground 2′ will have Amazon miniTV as its platform partner, the company added.

Both iQOO and Playground are brands with a youth-leaning profile and a deeper understanding of gen-Zs, so we hope this association will create great synergy between us, Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO India, said. “Having seen what Rusk has achieved in the gaming space, this is a journey that iQOO can’t wait to be a part of,” he added.

Playground is a championship where the show is ideally positioned to be the category owner for the gen-Z audience in India, while also presenting a strong platform for brands to tap the Gen-Z demographic. Among the partners in the previous edition of ‘Playground’ were MAAC, KFC, BBK, Dark Fantasy, Wings, and Lifelong, the company claimed. Rusk’s ‘Playground’ brand is India’s largest gaming entertainment IP, it further asserted.

With inputs from PTI

