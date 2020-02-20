iQOO ropes in Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

iQOO is soon going to launch its first product for the Indian market on February 25.

In order to spread its brand awareness, smartphone company iQOO has roped in Virat Kohli as the new brand ambassador. As per the partnership, Virat Kohli will be seen in an integrated campaign, the first phase of which is already live on the brand’s social media channels and on the ecommerce site Flipkart.

According to the company, the second phase will be rolled out with the launch of the brand in India on February 25, 2020. The promotional campaigns will be launched across platforms such as digital and print along with featuring promotional banners on Flipkart. Moreover, the company aims to leverage the IPL season to spread brand awareness.

For Gagan Arora, director-marketing – iQOO as a brand wants to appeal to young, energetic people who are determined to respond to any challenge with aplomb. “Our focus on high performance, innovation, and differentiation in the premium segment is well communicated through the campaigns that we are going to drive with Virat Kohli,” he added.

iQOO is soon going to launch its first product for the Indian market on February 25, 2020. As per the company, the device will address the needs of today’s smartphone fanatics who desire lag-free experience, unparalleled gaming capabilities and uninterrupted content consumption.

iQoo initially entered the smartphone market as a sub-brand of Vivo last year. However, the India part of the brand doesn’t want to be associated with the Chinese company and is set up as a separate legal entity in the country. The brand, however, would leverage Vivo’s manufacturing facility. iQOO will be launched in two variants in India, a 4G handset and a handset which supports 5G. The smartphone is projected as a premium offering to compete with the flagships of OnePlus, Huawei, and Xiaomi

