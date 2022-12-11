iQOO partners with Dentsu Creative India to roll our new brand film

Smartphone brand iQOO has partnered with Dentsu Creative India to launch its brand film featuring actors Vijay Devarakonda and Janhvi Kapoor. As per the company, the film was created in response to a contest run by iQOO on their social media platforms where they asked users to tell how they pronounce the brand name. The company stated that the film will be promoted across multiple social and digital platforms.

It’s funny how an internal joke can become a ‘self-troll’ campaign if the brand is bold enough to make fun of itself, Shray Chawla, senior creative director (Copy), Dentsu Creative, said. “The story is of being a brand that often gets mispronounced as IQ, EQ, ikku, IQ-zero-zero, eye-kyun and more,” he added.

The film showcases the behind-the-scenes (BTS) moments where the actors are struggling to find the correct pronunciation of the brand. The whole concept aims to cement the fact that while the world gets its name wrong, they get one thing right – user satisfaction.

Moreover, iQOO claimed that the brand film will be followed by another film where Devarakonda and Kapoor will be exclusively present and unbox its upcoming flagship smartphone – iQOO 11.

Also Read: Licious forays into the spice segment with new offering

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook