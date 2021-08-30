iQOO celebrates the indomitable spirit of para athletes

iQOO with this campaign, aspires to highlight the story of para-athlete legends as true game-changers, who quest onwards and upwards

iQOO, in collaboration with Omnicom Media Group, India, has launched a digital campaign ‘I Quest On and On’ saluting the untiring spark, thrill, and drive of para-athletes on their journey to become the best versions of themselves. The campaign features Suyash Jadhav (Para Swimming) and Vikas Singh Bhati (Para High Jump) in a short video that captures the deep motivation with which they train to attain their goals, highlighting their passion, rigour and unparalleled skill.

“The campaign was created to articulate and honour the greatest quest we have – to quest on and on towards the best version of ourselves. This is the spirit behind iQOO as a company, so we took this route as it resonated deeply. Monster performances are delivered by the resolve to outdo our own benchmarks. Suyash Jadhav, Para Swimmer, and Varun Singh Bhati, Para High-Jumper personify this indomitable spirit,” Shailja Saraswati Varghese, chief content officer, Omnicom Media Group, said.

“We respect the spirit of Para Athletes and salute their quest to perform to the best of their ability while representing India at Tokyo. iQOO believes in the same philosophy of ‘I Quest On and On’, pushing the limits to provide the best for the consumers. This campaign is our tribute to these champions, who make us proud by pushing boundaries and challenging odds with their undying spirit and relentless effort,” Gagan Arora, chief marketing officer at iQOO, added.

Wishing the Indian contingent a triumphant performance in Tokyo, iQOO with this campaign, aspires to highlight the story of para-athlete legends as true game-changers, who quest onwards and upwards. iQOO believes that such narratives and representation, in addition to live telecasting the sporting event, will help inspire budding athletes and lead to dialogues that encourage greater participation.

