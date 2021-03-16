iProspect launches as a new agency in India and globally

The new agency will fuse existing capabilities such as brand building, strategic planning, business intelligence, marketing activation and performance optimisation, plus the capabilities of scaled services within dentsu international

dentsu international has launched the new iProspect as a digital-first end-to-end media agency. The new agency will fuse existing capabilities such as brand building, strategic planning, business intelligence, marketing activation and performance optimisation, plus the capabilities of scaled services within dentsu international; to give the teams huge breadth and depth of skills to draw upon to accelerate client growth.

The new agency’s global proposition coupled with a fresh identity has also been revealed. Through the belief in this proposition, iProspect has adopted the “Brands Accelerated” tagline to sit beneath a reimagined logo within a new, bold and accessible brand identity and website. Created from the ground up, the new agency has been collectively built by 93 local market teams working together and understanding the necessity for global consistency yet having the insight to locally adapt for their unique client, consumer and market demands, Amanda Morrissey, global president, iProspect said. “With this approach, the new iProspect is not a classic top-down ‘one size fits all’ global agency model, but more of an ‘all sizes fit within’ agency framework, with the same global vision and purpose.”

“With the launch of iProspect’s new structure, we are extremely proud to be the first agency to offer performance-driven brand building at scale. Over the years, our mission and vision have definitely evolved and with the rapidly evolving environment, one has to change. The one thing that has stayed constant is that we continue to remain focused on driving business results for our clients. By launching as a new digital-first end-to-end agency, we at iProspect, look forward to bringing future-ready solutions, which will further accelerate brand growth for our clients. With the might and scale of dentsu behind us, this structure is indeed set to define a new era of performance-driven brand building, not only in India but also globally,” Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India said.

“We will of course continue to do what our existing clients expect from us, but increasingly we know they want more and, I’m not just talking about upselling bolt-on services, but truly integrated holistic thinking. By bringing together the deep specialisms we have with our brand building experts and also our digital and performance specialists, everyone benefits, and our total offering is enhanced too,” Morrissey highlighted.

