iProspect India wins the digital mandate of AU Small Finance Bank

iProspect, the digital-first end-to-end media agency from the house of dentsu India, has bagged the digital mandate for AU Small Finance Bank, a scheduled commercial bank. As per the mandate, the agency will handle the entire gamut of digital duties for AU Bank including performance and branding campaigns. iProspect India will utilise its proprietary tools and solutions to help the brand achieve its digital marketing objectives via innovative digital campaigns, the agency said in an official statement.

“Our domain experience of the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector won us the mandate. We are excited to partner with AU Bank and work towards driving business growth and achieving their brand KPIs. We look forward to delivering our best services to the brand through the intersection of brand, tech, media and communication,” Rubeena Singh, chief executive officer, iProspect India said.

“Over the last few years there has undoubtedly been a fast-track shift towards digital adoption among customers. As a tech-led bank focused on offering customer-centric solutions, we are continuously working to optimise our customer engagement through digital media. The partnership with iProspect India is an important step in that direction which will strengthen our data-driven approach to digital marketing and media planning,” Uttam Tibrewal, executive director, AU Small Finance Bank added on the association with the media agency.

In addition to the dentsu branded agencies, dentsu international’s presence in India comprises the global network brands Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen. The network also includes the locally-acquired brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, mcgarrybowen India, Fractal Ink Design Studio Linked by Isobar, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

