iProspect India bags the digital marketing for Kotak Life Insurance

Digital marketing agency iProspect India has been awarded the digital marketing mandate of Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance (Kotak Life), a 100% owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited. As per the mandate, the agency will offer its services to brand Kotak Life in search engine optimisation (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), paid social, affiliates and display facilities.

iProspect India will work towards providing unique and innovative digital marketing solutions and growth hacks to brand Kotak Life, Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India said. “Kotak Life Insurance is focused on acquiring customers digitally and now, as partners in their growth story, we look forward to scaling up the digital business of Kotak Life Insurance using our integrated, data-driven and tech-enabled approach,” she added.

It should be noted that at the beginning of FY 2019-20, Kotak Life decided to set in motion a comprehensive re-engineering of its online business with a back-end digital workflow and a customer relationship management (CRM) process. It also catalysed its movement in marketing automation with an aim to improve its market penetration amongst the target audiences, amid other projects. Kotak Life also rolled out a marketing campaign featuring Vinay Pathak, which advocates the benefits of a well-rounded term plan to consumers.

Founded in 1997, iProspect India is a digital agency under Dentsu Aegis Network which helps clients drive business performance through digital. Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands such as Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. Also, newly added to the group are the recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

