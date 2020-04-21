iProspect India bags the digital mandate for SBI

iProspect India will help the bank achieve its digital marketing objectives by devising digital campaigns, using proprietary tools and solutions

iProspect India, the digital marketing agency from Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) has won the digital mandate for banking and financial services body State Bank of India (SBI). According to the mandate, iProspect India will handle digital duties in the areas of paid media, social media, creative, SEO (search engine optimisation) and ORM (online reputation management) for the brand.

Moreover, iProspect India will help the bank achieve its digital marketing objectives by devising innovative digital campaigns, using proprietary tools and solutions. “iProspect India came in with a great creative-first, solution-driven, 360-degree digital marketing approach and we are looking forward to working with them. We want to ride the digital wave and cater not just the existing but potential new customers as well,” Sweta Aggarwall, CMO, SBI said.

The agency has won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will handle operations at its Mumbai office. “One in every three Indians is an SBI customer. That is the mammoth reach of the Indian bank. Our deep domain understanding of the banking sector and a unique integrated creative and media approach won us the mandate to partner with them in their digital outreach and communication strategy. #DigitalIndia is a reality now,” Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India explained.

Founded in 1997, iProspect India is a digital agency under Dentsu Aegis Network, helping clients drive business performance through digital. It offers digital marketing strategies such as paid and natural search, performance display, content generation, structured data and feeds, conversion optimization, data and insights, social media management, lead generation and affiliates, videos and mobile services. With more than 100 clients across different sectors, its marquee brands include Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Marico, SBI Mutual Funds, WeWork, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Cleartrip, Pepperfry, Raymond, Lodha, Aegon Life Insurance, Bloomberg Quint and Wildcraft. It is home to over 230 people across four offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Chennai, with a global presence in over 50 locations worldwide.

