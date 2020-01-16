iProspect India bags global mandate of VFS Global

The agencies, together, will help the brand create favourable brand imagery among its current and prospective customers through sustained campaigns in India and globally.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s digital performance agency iProspect India has been appointed as the global media agency for VFS Global. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Mumbai office. VFS Global is an outsourcing and technology services company that serves governments and diplomatic missions, worldwide. The company has a Swiss-Swedish ownership and is present in 151 countries with more than 3,400 visa application centres.

Interestingly, VFS Global is an integrated win for iProspect India. The digital agency will now work with other DAN specialists – Carat and Posterscope – to service the account. While Carat will lend its services in media, Posterscope will handle the brand’s out-of-home mandate. DAN Data Labs too will partner on the account. The agencies, together, will help the brand create favourable brand imagery among its current and prospective customers through sustained campaigns in India and globally.

“Given our global nature of operations, it is important for us to have a partner who deeply understands consumer behaviour and habits, who is agile in its approach and will be able to deliver efficiencies across mainline and digital media. With iProspect India, we plan to bring in greater automation and a data-driven approach to marketing and media planning,” Belson Coutinho, CMO, VFS Global, stated.

Founded in 1997, iProspect India is a digital agency under Dentsu Aegis Network which helps clients drive business performance through digital. It offers brands an entire spectrum of result-oriented digital marketing strategies. This includes paid and natural search, performance display, content generation, structured data and feeds, conversion optimisation, data and insights, social media management, lead generation and affiliates, videos and mobile services.

Dentsu Aegis Network’s presence in India comprises the global network brands such as Carat, iProspect, Isobar, Posterscope, Vizeum, MKTG, Amnet and mcgarrybowen along with the Dentsu branded agencies – Dentsu Impact, Dentsu One, Dentsu India, dentsu X, Taproot Dentsu and Dentsu Webchutney. Also, newly added to the group are the recently acquired local brands Milestone Brandcom, WATConsult, Fountainhead MKTG, the Perfect Relations Group, Happy mcgarrybowen, Fractal Design Studio, SVG Columbus and Merkle Sokrati.

