iProspect India bags digital mandate for Monster.com

iProspect has won the digital mandate for multiple countries of Monster.com. As per the mandate, iProspect India will handle the entire gamut of digital duties for Monster.com, with a focus on performance-based marketing. The agency aims to utilise its proprietary tools and solutions to help the brand achieve its digital marketing objectives via innovative digital campaigns. It is to be noted that the agency will manage the brand throughout India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The account was won following a multiagency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office.

Monster is bracing itself for a new growth journey as it evolves into an end-to-end talent management platform in the months to come, Saurabh Srivastava, CMO, Monster.com, APAC and ME, said. “A household name for jobseekers across countries and a preferred talent discovery platform for recruiters, Monster continues to invest in innovative tech product offerings and services that are continuously improving the experience of its users across the web and mobile app. As we move ahead with our renewed aspiration of catering to the diverse requirements of an evolving job market, we are confident that partnering with the best of minds from the digital marketing space will help us create the much-needed brand resonance and equity with our existing and prospective users across emerging markets,” he added.

For Vinod Thadani, CEO, iProspect and chief digital growth officer, dentsu Media, Monster is a great brand that has been in the market for many years and has established itself as a great engagement platform for users who are looking for jobs and progressing in their careers. “We, at iProspect India, believe that the new avatar of Monster that is in the making has the right appeal to the new age audience. We are looking forward to the new innovations on the platform. The team will work closely with the brand stakeholders to deliver on digital distribution and customer engagement,” Nitin Sabharwal, managing partner, iProspect India added.

