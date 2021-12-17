iProspect India appoints Nitin Sabharwal as managing partner – North

Nitin Sabharwal will be responsible for client relationship management, business operations and new channel development

Media agency iProspect has appointed Nitin Sabharwal as managing partner, North. He will also lead the agency’s affiliate marketing function, nationally. As per the mandate, Nitin Sabharwal will be responsible for client relationship management, business operations and new channel development. He will report into Vinod Thadani, CEO, iProspect India and digital growth officer India, dentsu Media.

“Nitin Sabharwal embodies iProspect’s vision efficaciously, Thadani said. “With his understanding of our clients, industry and the market, he is undoubtedly the successor for the role. We look forward to welcoming him at iProspect and working with stakeholders to unlock greater potential and empowering our clients to make better and swifter decisions. I am confident that he will lead the organisation to greater heights and accelerate the momentum of growth,” he added.

In his new role, Sabharwal will bring on board a vast depth of knowledge and real-world experiences, which will be further combined with data-driven insights from across industry implementations. Armed with 25 years of experience, Nitin Sabharwal has worked with some of the first digital marketing ecosystems in India, especially in the performance marketing space. He has co-created a unique delivery ecosystem for advertisers across various industries such as BFSI, education, e-commerce and O2O (online to offline) organisations, to name a few. Digital customer acquisition is one of his key specialisations, using 360-degree digital demand generation. Additionally, he has been instrumental in developing full-funnel digital marketing ecosystems for some of the largest advertisers in the performance space. These include managing call centres for advertisers and last-mile customer touch-points with data-driven management to ensure the best-in-class customer acquisition experience.

Nitin Sabharwal’s first stint with dentsu India was for seven years wherein he held the position of chief operating officer with SVG Media and also led the network’s Columbus brand, nationally. He moved on from dentsu in January 2021 to join Optimise Media, a UK-based performance marketing ecosystem, as chief operating officer. This is a great opportunity to carry forward the torch of digital performance marketing for brands in India. I am also looking forward to building new channels of performance delivery via strategic partnerships along with creating a robust team that is client-focused, data-driven, and insight-oriented,” Nitin Sabharwal highlighted.

