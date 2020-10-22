iProspect India adds HarperCollins to its clientele

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch

iProspect India, the digital marketing agency from the house of dentsu international, has won the account of HarperCollins Publishers, a book publishing company. As per the mandate, iProspect India will handle the paid media (which includes all biddable platforms like Google search and display, Programmatic, Facebook and Amazon) and SEO duties for the brand. The agency bagged the account following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Delhi office.

HarperCollins is one of the big five English language publishing companies, Rubeena Singh, CEO, iProspect India said. “As consumption of content has shifted significantly to digital, iProspect looks forward to helping the brand strengthen its digital presence through its expertise in integrated content and digital marketing,” she added further on the win.

“If you’re looking for a book on almost any subject, there’s a HarperCollins book for you out there. And so, the logical next step in our digital strategy was to ensure that our books became easily discoverable to anyone looking for them online. iProspect brings onboard their tremendous experience in performance marketing and we are confident that their strategic approach will go a long way in growing our business and ensuring that the right book reaches the right reader,” added Subhashree Das, deputy general manager – digital marketing, HarperCollins, said.

Founded in 1997, iProspect India is a part of the Dentsu International. The agency offers brands an entire spectrum of digital marketing strategies including paid and natural search, performance display, content generation, structured data and feeds, conversion optimization, data and insights, social media management, lead generation and affiliates, videos and mobile services. The company’s clientele includes names such as Myntra, Shopclues, Koovs, Raymond, Aegon Life, American Express, Axis Bank, Bharti Axa, HDFC, ICICI, Kotak among others.

