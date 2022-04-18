IPL SPECIAL: Review corner

CRED – Play It Different

The fintech brand continues with its ‘spoof’ route, roping in yesteryear’s actors. The ad features Annu Kapoor and Renuka Shahane hosting the ’90s’ popular TV show, Antakshari. Conceptualised by comedian Tanmay Bhat and his team, the ad evokes nostalgia with its retro theme as it takes the viewer back to the Doordarshan-cable TV era, while driving home the brand message.

rating: 7/10

Dream11 – Dream Big

With its latest TVC featuring cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Dream11 pays tribute to those unsung heroes who supported today’s cricket stars in their formative years. The ad is one of the 17 films that it will roll out this IPL. Created by TILT Brand Solutions, it tugs at your heart strings with its evocative narrative, while seamlessly weaving in the core message to ‘dream big’.

rating: 8/10

Nippon Paint – Yellow is the New Hello

With its latest ad, Nippon Paint marks its fifth year of association with IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The brand urges consumers to say ‘yellow’ instead of hello, while painting the town in CSK’s trademark hue. With minimal dialogue, the ad is an ode to the IPL fervour in Chennai, while informing consumers that Nippon has an exclusive ‘CSK Yellow’ paint for sale.

rating: 9/10

Swiggy – Aap Kiske Saath Dekhoge?

Swiggy is one brand that rides the IPL bandwagon every season, and this year is no different, as Brand David has conceptuali-sed a series of TVCs for the delivery plat-form, highlighting its swift delivery of food and groceries. Via a humorous exchange between a couple, Swiggy’s Instamart commercial wins points for delivering its message in the brand’s distinct style.

rating: 8/10

PharmEasy – Ghar Baithe Baithe Take It Easy

Actor Aamir Khan plays the role of an eclectic PharmEasy delivery agent in the online healthcare brand’s latest campaign that aims to educate consumers about its various offerings and benefits. While the ad, conceptualised by FCB India, successfully delivers that message, Khan’s portrayal of a delivery executive is rather over-the-top and oddly disturbing.

rating: 6/10

