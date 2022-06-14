IPL Media Rights: Viacom18 wins everything while Star bags TV

The digital rights for the next five years of Indian Premier League has been bagged by Viacom18 at a cumulative price of Rs 20,500 crore, which comes to Rs 50 crore per game, as per industry sources. It is believed that Package A (TV rights) have been retained by Star India for a whopping Rs 23,575 crore. It is to be noted, that Star India held the consolidated media rights for IPL during 2017-2022 period for Rs 16,347.5 crore.

Meanwhile, Viacom18 also seems to have bagged the Package D which is international broadcasting rights for all the regions except for Middle-East and North Africa (MENA), sources claim. At the end of Day three, Package C which offers only 18 games with non-exclusive rights, with a total of 98 games for the five years, seems to stand at Rs 3,273 crore — nearly 33.24 crore per match. The base price for Package C was set at Rs 16 crore per game, amounting to Rs 288 crore per year and Rs 1,440 crore for five years.

The TV broadcasting rights and digital rights have been sold for a cumulative price of Rs 44,057 crore, as per industry sources. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) commenced the e-auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights on Sunday.

The Package A which consisted of TV broadcast rights in the Indian subcontinent had a base price of Rs 49 crore per game. This base price is believed to have gone up to Rs 57.5 per game. Similarly, Package B, which entailed, digital rights was set at a base price of Rs 33 crore per game, has already clocked a 47.9% rise to stand at Rs 50 crore per game.

It is understood that Package C is worth Rs 1,700 crore at the end of day two. The package had a base price of Rs 1,440 crore, hence, the price has increased by 18.05%.

It is to be noted that the information has not been officially confirmed by the BCCI.

This is a developing story…

