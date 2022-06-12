IPL Media Rights: Day 1 ends at Rs 43,050 for TV and digital rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) commenced with e-auction of Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights today. As per sources, day one seems to have closed at Rs 43,050 crore for both Package A– television rights and Package B– digital rights. Just the two packages have managed to drive the prices nearly 1.6 times above what Star India had paid in 2017 at Rs 16,347.5 crore for the consolidated media package.

The Package A which consisted of TV broadcast rights in the Indian subcontinent had a base price of Rs 49 crore per game. At the end of day one, it is believed that this price rose to Rs 57 per game. Similarly, Package B, which entailed, digital rights was set at a base price of Rs 33 crore per game, has already clocked a 45% rise to stand at Rs 48 crore per game. It is understood that at the end of day one, TV broadcast rights stood at Rs 23,370 crore while digital rights were worth Rs 19,680 crore for five years.

It is to be noted that the information has not been officially confirmed by the BCCI.

Day two, which will commence tomorrow at 11 am, will not only continue with the bidding of Package A and B but will also start with the auction of Package C (non exclusive 18 matches) and Package D (International rights).

To give a recapitulation, Package C has been introduced for the first time and offers only 18 games with non-exclusive rights. This package is set at Rs 16 crore per game, amounting to Rs 288 crore per year and Rs 1,440 crore for five years. Package D, on the other hand, is international broadcasting rights which comes at a base price of Rs three crore per game with the combined value coming to Rs 1,110 crore for five years.

