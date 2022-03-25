IPL continues to be a TV-first property: Report

Havas Media Group India has partnered with YouGov, a global research and analytics agency, for its syndicated study ‘Hi-Cricket’

Havas Media Group India has partnered with YouGov, a global research and analytics agency, for its syndicated study ‘Hi-Cricket’ that helps advertisers measure the impact of their ads during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Hi-Cricket is the flagship property of Havas Sports & Entertainment.

In comparison to last year’s Hi-Cricket study, there has been a 20% jump with 41% fans this year saying that they will watch each and every match.

As per the study, there has also been a significant jump in brand recall and familiarity across various categories such as auto, e-commerce, food delivery, among others, over the course of IPL. The Hi-Cricket 2022 study is being conducted across key markets in India – Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Some of the pre findings include that IPL has a huge fan following, who are not only avid viewers but are also engaged with the game at all levels – 41% state they will watch each and every match, 47% follow stats closely, and 55% actively participate on social media with posts, comments, match analytics. Furthermore, 54% state they watch it with the entire family and 44% watch it with friends and colleagues.

Over the years female viewership of the game has only increased. 36% state they will watch each and every match, while 44% state they watch matches wherein their favourite player/ team is playing. Powerplay and death overs are the most popular segments. Interestingly, viewers on digital have higher involvement compared to TV. Moreover, fantasy leagues are gaining popularity. 31% created their own team in 2021, the study added.

Hi-Cricket provides an in-depth, customised look into the coveted Indian Premier League (IPL) as an advertising and sponsorship vehicle and is an invaluable tool for brands and marketers to understand how the tournament delivers on their marketing objectives, Deepa Bhatia, general manager, India, YouGov, said. “This is critical given the exponential growth in investment that’s pumped into this cricketing extravaganza by brands, which has in fact made the IPL the biggest platform to create long-term brand image and value. IPL 2022 is coming back with its first season in an endemic world. This study is designed to deliver valuable insights into a post-Covid world, within Havas’ Meaningful Brands framework,” Bhatia added.

According to Sanchita Roy, head of strategy, Havas Media Group India, the recent study tracks the impact of IPL 2022 on brand metrics in the endemic world as people have finally come out of isolation. “IPL is all about community building and enjoying the sports league with family and friends, so sentiments surrounding it are undoubtedly high. Involvement with IPL goes far beyond the actual matches as there are peripheral properties including fantasy leagues and gaming that ensure high engagement of viewers thereby making it the best choice for brands to connect with the audience. This makes Hi-Cricket a real time solution that consistently and accurately measures and monitors brand trends based on key indicators,” she stated.

